It’s Time To Sign Up For Casper’s August 13th Pink Ribbon Run/Walk

The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI) is an organization dedicated to increasing breast cancer awareness and prevention across Wyoming.

Money raised in Wyoming stays in Wyoming and goes towards helping Wyoming women and their families.

attachment-2022 wbci logo loading...

One of their biggest fundraisers is their annual Pink Ribbon Run, and this year's event in Casper is set to be the biggest one yet.

Funds from the event support WBCI grants for breast cancer education, early detection, patient navigation, and survivor support.

To date, WBCI has helped grant more than HALF-A-MILLION DOLLARS through 75 Community Grants and 28 Early Detection Voucher Grants, funding breast health services in all 23 counties across Wyoming.

The upcoming Pink Ribbon Run/Walk is your chance to help WBCI with its mission to raise money to help Wyoming families.

The event kicks off at 7:30 am on August 13 at David Street Station, with a talk by this year's "Survivor of the Year," Brenna Gatimu.

Senator John Barrasso and his wife Bobbi Barrasso (a Breast Cancer survivor herself) with be there with a special message of hope and encouragement.

The 5k Walk/Run starts at 8:00 am, and along with it, fun activities at David Street Station for family members and loved ones not participating in the actual Run/Walk

You can spend your time waiting for your loved one to cross the finish line playing games and enjoying face painting for the kids. There will also be music, a breakfast burrito food truck, and a chance to connect with others in our community that have been impacted by Breast Cancer.

Tanya Gygax Tanya Gygax loading...

As teams and individuals cross the finish line, a professional photographer will be there to capture the moment, and then participants are invited to stick around until the event ends at 11 am.

Participants will receive Swag bags and have an opportunity to purchase pink gear to help support the WBCI at the Pink Ribbon Walk/Run.

You can sign up individually or create a team by following this link.

Can't make Casper's Run on August 13?

This year the 2022 Wyoming Pink Ribbon Run will also take place in Riverton on July 30 and Cheyenne on August 6.

Used With Permission wyomingbreastcancer.org Used With Permission wyomingbreastcancer.org loading...

16 No Cost And Low Cost Family Friendly Activities To Do In Central Wyoming When you have children (and especially if you have a larger family) it can be hard to find fun things to do in Wyoming, while sticking to a budget. Here are 16 suggestions that are no-cost or low-cost and all of the activities are located in Central Wyoming.