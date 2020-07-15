Time To Sign Up For The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative Fun&Run

The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI) is celebrating its 5th year.

Over the course of its five-year history, WBCI has raised over $350,000.

WBCI's mission is clear,

The WBCI aims to raise awareness and fund breast cancer programs in Wyoming with an emphasis on increasing breast health education, financially assisting breast cancer screenings, facilitating patient navigation, and promoting survivor services. Through fundraising efforts across the state, proceeds remain in Wyoming to grant into eligible programs.

Money raised in Wyoming stays in Wyoming to help Wyoming families.

To date, funds granted into Wyoming programs have supported over 3500 men and women, 2717 clinical breast exams completed, 593 mammograms completed, 11 biopsies performed, 173 diagnostic tests performed, 53 community educational encounters, 137 breast prosthetics, and most importantly assisted diagnosis of 17 residents with breast cancer.

Like many charities, WBCI has been forced by COVID-19 to get creative to continue to raise funds.

Their annual Pink Ribbon Run & Fun has gone virtual, and they're asking you to get creative with their Flamingo theme.

You can follow this link for all the details but here's what you need to know.

When: August 1st-9th

Where: ANYWHERE and participate by doing ANYTHING

How: Register, participate, and share your support on social media using #2020Run&Fun

Competition: For those who love to compete, they have you covered. Download any app that you love and email us your time. You will be entered to win great prizes.

Not interest in the Fun & Run but still want to help?

You can donate any amount that works for you to WBCI here.

Or, you can "Get Flocked" or flock someone else ;)

At the time of publication, there were only 6 spots left on the "Flocking" schedule so make sure you don't hesitate to reserve your flock today.