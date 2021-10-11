The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI) is an organization dedicated to increasing breast cancer awareness and prevention across Wyoming.

Used With Permission wyomingbreastcancer.org

Money raised in Wyoming stays in Wyoming and goes towards helping Wyoming women.

Bobbi Barrasso is a current board member and one of the founders of WBCI.

As a breast cancer survivor herself, Barrasso is passionate about early detection and prevention. As the daughter of a breast cancer survivor and a mother she fully understands what a breast cancer diagnosis means to a family.

Barrasso told me, “Because of my own experiences with breast cancer, I have an empathy and compassion for other women and their families. My journey has allowed me to see where there are gaps in Wyoming’s ability to help our own, and that has become a blessing for this organization.”

The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI) began as a direct reaction to a declaration from the Susan G. Komen foundation that if Wyoming wanted to stay a part of the organization they needed to raise 1 million dollars…every year.

“To hear this was heartbreaking. I had participated for 20 years alongside the Susan G. Komen Foundation in Wyoming. But, we knew that with our small population and boom and bust economy there was no way we could reach that goal. So, we parted ways. We were left feeling bereft and more than a bit frustrated. We knew that Wyoming women needed these services.”

In true Wyoming fashion Barrasso, along with a team of like-minded women, decided to form their own organization, and the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative was created.

Since its inception, WBCI has granted more than HALF-A-MILLION DOLLARS through 75 Community Grants and 28 Early Detection Voucher Grants funding breast health services in all 23 counties across Wyoming. Check out their annual report to see the impact across the state.

To date, they have funded 3,881 Clinical Breast Exams, 659 Screening Mammograms, and 251 Diagnostic Tests. This adds up to well over 5,000 Wyomingites helped by their grants...and hundreds of Wyoming lives saved.

All year long the WBCI holds a variety of fundraising events that help raise money to go towards grants that directly help Wyoming families.

On average, every single day, a Wyoming woman or man receives a breast cancer diagnosis.

Wyoming, we can do better.

With one click you can commit to donating a dollar a day (yes just one dollar) as part of the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative 365 Campaign.

If you'd like to see all the ways you can help WBCI (and Wyoming families) you can follow this link.

