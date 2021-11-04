The Casper-Natrona County Health Department on Thursday announced that Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to younger children.

According to Thursday's announcement, the vaccines will be offered to children 5- to 11 years old. The drive-through clinics are being hosted Nov. 9, 16 and 18.

The health department says COVID cases in children have resulted in long-term symptoms and even death and some cases.

And, even in asymptomatic cases, children can contribute to spreading the virus.

“This is a huge step forward in keeping kids, daycares, schools, parents, grandparents and our entire Casper community healthy and safe,” CNCHD Public Information Officer Hailey Bloom said. in the announcement.

Children in the 5-11 age group will receive lower doses of the vaccine, which is in line with the findings from extensive studies. Pfizer is the only brand being offered to children in the impacted group.

Vaccines will be administered at drive-through vaccine clinics in the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds parking lot. They'll be administered from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the above-listed dates.

COVID tests along with vaccines for everyone over 11 are available free on Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Casper-Natrona County Health Department located at 475 S. Spruce Street.