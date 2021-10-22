COVID Vaccine Booster Doses To Be Given In Casper

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department on Friday announced that boosters for all three COVID vaccines will be given later this month.

Those are the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

They will be given Saturday, October 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center.

People who have received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago are eligible under the following conditions:

65 years of age and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work in high-risk settings such as healthcare works, emergency support, education, food, delivery, public transit, manufacturing, corrections and grocery stores

Age 18+ who live in high-risk settings such as dorms, homeless shelters and correctional facilities.

Additionally, anyone who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago is also eligible.

New guidance also approves the type of vaccine or vaccine brand to be mixed, according to the health department.

Those receiving boosters are asked to bring an ID, vaccine card and insurance information. Booster COVID vaccines are free and no insurance is required.