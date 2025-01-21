Calling all volleyball players. The adult co-ed volleyball season at the Casper Recreation Center is getting ready to begin soon and right now is the time to get your team together.

The Casper Recreation Division Facebook page posted a photo along with caption that read:

📣 Registration is NOW OPEN for Adult Coed Volleyball League!🏐 Get your Spike on & register today at the Casper Rec Center or online at: https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/.../detail/9115...

The adult co-ed volleyball league play includes eight regular season officiated matches, followed by a culminating double elimination tournament. To register a team, the fee must be paid in person at the Casper Recreation Center (1801 E 4th Street), or online at crlasports.com.

Team registration packets are available at the Casper Recreation Center. Team rosters will be completed online at www.teamsideline.com/casperwy.

The league details are as follows:

When: Season begins Monday, February 17th, 2025

Where: Casper Recreation Center

Cost: Team fee $285.00

Registration Deadline: Sunday, February 2nd, 2025

Sports leagues fill up fast and all spots in the league are first come first serve. For specific information on league rules, structure, deadlines, etc. visit the league website at www.crlasports.com or call 307-235-8383.

