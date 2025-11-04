Registration Open for Adult Winter Pickleball Leagues at the Casper Rec Center

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country. According to report released in February 2024 by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), pickleball popularity has grown over 225% in the last three years.

Now is your chance to join in on all the pickleball fun at the Casper Recreation Center.

A recent press release from the City of Casper, Casper Recreation Division states:

The Casper Recreation Division is happy to announce that registration is now open for the 2025-26 Adult Winter Pickleball League. Teams are allowed to register either as coed or same-gendered. Games are scheduled for Monday nights, beginning January 5th.

Teams may choose a preference between the upper or lower division when registering. Your division preference does not guarantee placement in that division. Registration is limited, so sign your team up today!

Team entry fee: $110.00

Registration deadline: Sunday, December 21st.

For more information or to register your team, click on here.

If you are unfamiliar with the sport, pickleball is a racket or paddle sport in which two or four players use a smooth-faced paddle to hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball over a 34-inch-high net. It was invented in 1965 as a children's backyard game in the United States and can be played both indoors and outdoors.

Pickleball's surge in popularity in the last few years has been at least partially credited to the COVID-19 pandemic, since during that time, people were looking for more outdoor activities.

