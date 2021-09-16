Casper Pride & Casper College Celebrating ‘National Coming Out Day’ With Ice Skating Party

Casper College is partnering with Casper Pride to offer a free ice skating & pizza party at the Casper Rec Center Ice Arena on October 9. This is being offered in celebration of 'National Coming Out Day,' which takes place on October 11.

"We're all going out for the night and of course you're invited," an email invitation read. "We're celebrating National Coming Out Day with ice skating and pizza! Our amazing allies at Casper College are hosting this event t the Casper Recreation Center on Saturday, October 9th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Save this date for free ice skating, pizza, and support."

This is a free event, open to all ages.

According to National Today, the very first National Coming Out Day happened in 1988, and was being celebrated in all 50 states by the very next year.

"On this October 11, National Coming Out Day will continue to raise awareness for individuals within the LGBTQ+ community, and champion the idea that homophobia thrives in silence," the website reads. "On this day, many people who identify as LGBTQ+ will “come out” (a term stemming from the phrase “come out of the closet”) to friends or family about their sexuality, which is a very big moment! Beyond this, the history of the LGBTQ+ movement is a beacon of light — its champions are honored, and it underlines the personal being political. It’s also a chance to celebrate the liberation spirit — many do this by waving flags associated with LGBTQ+ groups or donning pins."

