‘Taco Fest’ Returning to David Street Station on May 6

Let's taco 'bout something kind of important.

On Saturday, May 6 'Taco Fest' is returning to David Street Station and this is certainly 'nacho' mama's taco festival.

Actually, it might be. This is a family friendly event happening on from 12pm to 3pm.

"Taco ’bout a great day!" David Street Station wrote on their Facebook Event page. "With the purchase of a $15.00 ticket, count yourself in for a tasty time at David Street Station for Taco Fest on May 6th from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM! You will get to enjoy six (6) street tacos from the best restaurants in town."

In addition to some of Casper's tastiest tacos, DSS will have beer, games, fun, and live music courtesy Mastermind of Monkey.

"We've got a great lineup of local restaurants ready to help us put on the best Taco Fest yet," said Breya Price, the Events and Partnership Manager for David Street Station. "It's an opportunity for Casper to support local businesses and for these businesses to engage with the community."

Participating restaurants include:

Tacos Locos

El Frogon Mexican Grill

Eat All Day

And more!

"Our biggest goal each summer is to truly be the place where Casper comes together," Price stated. "If we are able to bring the community together to celebrate all the things we love about Casper, we're doing our job right. [Our] goal is to give people a place to come enjoy live music and good food and just forget about their worries for a while."

Because if anything can cure a bad day, it's tacos.

Presale event tickets are $15. After May 5, the price increases to $20.

