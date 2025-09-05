Spike It! Casper’s 40th Annual Volleyball Tournament Registration Underway

It's time to get your teams together for the annual volleyball tournament at the Casper Recreation Center.

A press release from the City of Casper Sports and Leagues states:

Registration is NOW OPEN for our 40th Annual Casper Open Volleyball Tournament on November 15th & 16th! To celebrate the 40th Annual COVT, the first 40 teams registered will be entered in to win a raffle giveaway of the following items!

One (1) free team registration for the 41st Annual COVT in 2026

Two (2) teams will receive custom engraved tumblers with 40th Annual COVT logo

Two (2) teams will receive a free hour of bowling at Boomtown Blast for the night of November 15th

More information:

Power, Semi-Power, Recreation & Beginner Divisions offered for both Men's & Women's Teams

Team Fee: $230

Pool Play Games on Saturday, Double-Elimination Bracket on Sunday

Awards for top two teams in each division!

Presented by Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center! Stay at the Ramkota Hotel and get a discounted rate! Book today (307) 266-6000! Just mention the "Annual Casper Open Volleyball Block"!

Aminimum of 5 registered teams is required for a division to run. Tournament director reserves the right to adjust/combine divisions.

Registration deadline is October 26th!

Register at the Casper Rec Center or online at: https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/casper/activity/search?activity_select_param=2&activity_keyword=casper%20open&viewMode=list

Each year, the volleyball tournament is some of the most fun for players in all different skill levels. Don't miss out on this momentous 40th year of v-ball fun.

