Casper Family Aquatic Center and Recreation Center Opening Late Today
Earlier this morning, Casper Recreation Division: Aquatic Center, Ice Arena, Recreation Center Facebook posted that they would be opening late due to mechanical difficulties.
They recently announced:
The Casper Family Aquatic Center and the Recreation Center will be opening as of noon today. The Casper Ice Arena remains closed until further notice. We will send out updates when we have them.
For for more information about events and services at the Casper Recreation Division: Aquatic Center, Ice Arena, Recreation Center, visit there website here or call 307-235-8383.
