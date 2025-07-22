It's time to have a splashing good time this Saturday afternoon at the Paradise Valley Pool. "Floatopia" is happening and it's sure to be fun for all ages.

A press release from the City of Casper states:

Casper Aquatics, in partnership with the Community Recreation Foundation, will host “Floatopia” this Saturday, July 26th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Paradise Valley Pool. Attendees are encouraged to bring personal pool flotation devices. Complimentary root beer floats will be served while supplies last.

“What’s better than friends and family gathering at the pool, enjoying a root beer float together?” said Recreation Coordinator, Mariah Spearman.

Admission to the event is free, but space is limited based on the facility’s capacity. Entry will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Children age 7 and under must always be accompanied by an adult in the water.

This event is made possible through the generous support of the Community Recreation

Foundation, which helps fund recreation opportunities and events that enrich the Casper

community.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, July 26th, 2025 | 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

WHERE: Paradise Valley Pool - 5200 Iris, Casper, WY 82604

COST: Free

AGES: All ages are welcome

For more information, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at (307) 235-8383 or visit www.casperwy.gov.

