Casper Begins Reopening Pools & Aquatic Facilities

The City of Casper announced this week that it will begin opening some of its aquatic facilities and swimming pools starting next week.

According to the city, the Casper Family Aquatic Center, Mike Sedar Aqua Park and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will open June 22.

Those facilities will close for the season on August 31.

Officials are asking the public to stay at least six feet away from each other, even while swimming. Additionally, a limited number of people will be allowed in each facility. The Casper Aquatic Center will allow 80 people at a time, 100 will be allowed at the Mike Sedar Aqua Park, 40 at Marion Kreiner Pool and 23 at the Marion Kreiner Splash Pad.

The Casper Aquatic Center will close for cleaning breaks every two hours. During that time, patrons will be asked to leave the facility, but they will not have to pay if they want to return after the cleaning break.

At the outdoor facilities, cleaning breaks will also occur every two hours, but the public can remain at the facility while maintaining six feet of distance between each other.

The schedule of operation follows:

Casper Family Aquatic Center:

Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mike Sedar Aqua Park

Monday - Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday Noon to 7 p.m.

Marion Kreiner Pool Facility

Monday - Saturday, Noon to 4:30 p.m.

Marion Kreiner Splash Pad

Monday - Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.