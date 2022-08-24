VIDEO: Crazy Flooding In Bar Nunn Turns Cars Into Boats

Mother Nature has been a formidable foe for Natrona County lately.

A few weeks ago, she offered us a beautiful but terrifying lightning storm (and we've got the pics to prove it) and on Wednesday night, she almost flooded an entire town!

That's according to video footage taken by Laura Loughran Redmond (of Heart of Wyoming Photography), who captured multiple vehicles trying to navigate their way through a literal flooded street.

Redmond stated that because the town got so much rain and hail in such a short amount of time, "it overwhelmed our drainage system."

She said that the flooding was the worst at the intersection she was filming, which was Lakota Trail and Nez Perce Trail.

Unfortunately, one Bar Nunn resident was attempting to drive a white Volkswagen Beetle through the flood and, well, it didn't work out so well.

"We just got a little bit of rain, a little bit of hail, and now our neighbor is stuck," Redmond said as she was filming the flood. "And another is trying to help him. And here comes another neighbor. The advantage of living in a small town; you get into trouble, right by your house, and a whole bunch of people come help."

Another resident drove past, asking if Redmond had seen his dogs.

"They might have gone for a swim," she retorted.

Redmond said that her husband had recently gone to work, and went a different way, searching for an alternate route.

"It's always interesting to see how Wyoming people solve problems," she stated.

Redmond said that, as far as she knows, that intersection was the only one that flooded.

"My neighbor forgot how deep it gets and tried to drive through it," Redmond told K2 Radio News. "A random neighbor stopped to help and got him home by pushing then towing. All the neighborhood kids came out to play in it before the fire department showed up and managed to get it to drain. It rained and hailed out here for 45 minutes straight. I love living in Bar Nunn where if you need help you get it, even from someone you don't know."

Video of the flood, as well as photos, can be seen below:



