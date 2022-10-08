PHOTOS: Bar Nunn Fall Fest Features All That Is Good About Autumn

The leaves were falling, the sun was shining, and there was a chill in the air on Saturday as the Bar Nunn Fire Department presented their 3rd Annual Fall Fest, at Antelope Park.

Get our free mobile app

The event featured the usual cornucopia of all things autumn, including pumpkins, cider, coffee, haystacks, and more. It also had a variety of vendors, food trucks, bouncy houses, and even a train!

The event was the brainchild of Bar Nunn Fire Department Captain Ashley Edgeington.

"I just really love fall," Edgeington told K2 Radio News. "Everything about the colors, the season. It's just like, the time of the year that people come together. And I think the Fall Fest is a good way to bring people in and show off local vendors. Kids can come out and have a good time in a safe space. It just brings people together."

It brings people together and there were a lot of people at this event.

"We probably had 1800 or 2,000 people come through this year," said Bar Nunn Fire Department Chief Robert Hoover. "The fire department does this to gather support for the community; not only for Bar Nunn, but for Natrona County itself. We are one of the few volunteer departments left in the country, so it's just really nice to go through and kind of show that support and build community spirit."

Hoover said they started Fall Fest three years ago and each year it's gotten bigger and better.

"It's just something to pull the community together," he reiterated. "It's kind of the last blast before the weather starts turning bad and it gives people the chance to get out and do something things and enjoy that last little bit of good weather."

There were families aplenty at Fall Fest. While mom and dad were getting a cup of coffee or cider, or perhaps gorging themselves on hot dogs or chicken wings, the kiddos were in one of the bouncy houses pretending they were in a WWE cage match. Or they were in the inflatable fire department replica, learning about fire safety. Or they were taking a ride in the train. There were grownups and kiddos and doggos (oh my!) and all of them had smiles on their faces.

"We just want people to embrace their families," Edgeington stated. "Embrace your communities. That's what we like to do out here, with events like these."

Photos from the Bar Nunn Fire Department Fall Fest can be seen below: