Fall Fest is Happening Tomorrow at David Street Station

Today's wind notwithstanding, it is officially AUTUMN and with that comes a multitude of fall fun events, such as the Fall Fest, produced by the David Street Station.

This event, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a myriad of fun fall activities, all of which are designed to leave you smiling.

"We've got a bunch of fun, family-friendly activities this year," said Breya Price, an Events Coordinator with David Street Station. "We have a train, horse-drawn carriage rides, a pumpkin patch for kiddos to pick out a perfect pumpkin, and more. There will also be craft vendors throughout the venue selling their own fall-related merchandise."

It's not just the activities and the pumpkins that will bring families out on Saturday. There will also be live music, featuring one of Casper's most well-known artists.

"We are excited to have Aquile performing during the event," Price said. "We've been trying really hard to get him booked in our facility and I think he will be the perfect addition to our Fall Fest."

This event will be FREE and open to the public, and it will also feature a variety of food and drink options as well.

"Backwards Distilling Company will be on-site to serve their fall-themed cocktail, 'The Ticket,'" Price revealed. "There really is something for everyone to enjoy at this year's Fall Fest."

This season is going to feature a ton of incredible events and activities for families and individuals. From haunted houses and hay rides, to corn mazes and cemetery tours, Casper is going to be packed to the brim with autumn and Halloween-themed things to do. And it all begins with David Street Station's Fall Fest, happening Saturday, September 24 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

