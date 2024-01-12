Due to Weather Conditions, Hogadon Basin Ski Area Cancelling Events

The current cold front attacking Casper and the surrounding area is affecting outdoor events. Because of this, the Hogadon Basin Ski Area is closing early today (Friday January 12th, 2024), and will be closed tomorrow (Saturday, January 13th, 2024), as well.

The official Hogadon Basin Ski Area Facebook page made the closure announcement with a photo and messaged that read:

Due to extremely cold temperatures and wind chill values as low as -45, Hogadon Basin will be closed starting at 4pm Friday, January 12th and all day/night Saturday January 13th. We will reopen Sunday, January 14th 9am-4pm; and will be open Monday, January 15th for MLK Day, 9am-4pm.

❄On the bright side, winter is officially here! We will continue to receive new snow this weekend which will hopefully open more runs next week!

Get our free mobile app

For more details on upcoming events, visit the official Hogadon Basin Ski Area website by clicking here or their official Facebook page by clicking here.

Casper Kids Build Awesome Igloo During Record Breaking Snow Gallery Credit: Trish Randels