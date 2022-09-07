The Annual Hogadon Basin “Tune-Up” Day happening next week, Casper

It's that time of the year again. The kids are back in school and--even though it's been scorching hot--it'll eventually be sweater weather.

If meteorologists are right, this winter's gonna be gnarly. I hope that translates to loads of fresh powder. But before we start fantasizing about zig-zagging our way down Dreadnaught and Wild Turkey...

The annual Hogadon Basin Tune-Up Day is coming up on Saturday, September 17th.

Get our free mobile app

The mission is focused on the "preservation and beautification of Hogadon Basin Ski Area".

Organizers say it's a way to "give back to Hogadon Basin for giving so much to the community." The annual event started in 1995, with about seventeen volunteers and nine supporting businesses. The plan was just to pick up trash left from the previous ski season that is often on the sides of the runs but not noticable until warmer weather arrives. Over the years tasks have ranged from painting, window washing, carpet shampooing, splitting wood for the maintenance shop, trail building, and spreading wood chips at the top for rock cover. It's grown a lot since then. Now folks of all ages and abilities show up to help, and nearly as many business sponsors helping with food, T-shirts, and door prizes for the volunteers.

They've received a U.S. Congressional Commendation from U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis and a Governor's Proclamation from Gov. Matt Mead making the third Saturday of September "Hogadon Basin Tune-Up Day" in the state of Wyoming.

Hogadon Basin Tune-Up Day:

September 17th

8:30-Noon at the base of the mountain

Food, T-shirts, and door prizes for the volunteers

Hideaway Bar Raises Money for Hunting with Heroes