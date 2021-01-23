Natrona County Sheriff: Snowmobile Accident on Casper Mountain Requires Use of Hagglund

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office says that there was an accident on Casper Mountain Saturday afternoon.

Natrona County Sheriff's Office Investigations Sgt. Taylor Courtney told K2 News that there was a snowmobile accident near Ponderosa Park on Casper Mountain.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Sheriff's Office is utilizing a vehicle known as a Hagglund to rescue any persons involved in the accident.

According to the The International Centre for Terrestrial Antarctic Research, Hagglunds were created in Sweden in 1922. They are used in heavy snow situations to transport multiple people and cargo over snow and ice. Hagglunds usually have two cabs, with the front cab used to transport up to four people, while the back cab transports additional people. A huge benefit to Hagglunds is that they are enclosed, which ensure warmth for the people inside of it. They are also able to float and move through water if necessary.

Larry Rubis, with Tracked Outdoors LLC, donated the Hagglund to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office in 2019.

It is currently unknown how many people were involved in the accident and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, as well.

No further information is available at this time, but we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.