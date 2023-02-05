PhotoFest! Casper Nordic Ski Meet

A few of the state's nordic ski teams gathered on Casper Mountain on Friday and Saturday for the Jacobson Memorial Invitational.

For the girls, the star of the show was NC's Ally Wheeler who was recently named to the U.S. U-18 National Nordic Ski team. At 15 years old, she has been competing against 17 and 18-year-olds which included a 6th place finish at the U.S U-18 National Championships last month in Michigan. As part of being a National Team member, Wheeler will compete in the Scandinavian Cup in Finland later this month. In Friday's classic race, Wheeler placed first with a time of 28.28.3. Cody's Elisa Wachob was 2nd in 31.11.2 and Emily Anderson of Lander took the bronze with a clocking of 31.48.6. In Saturday's freestyle, Wheeler paced the field and took the podium with a time of 24.54.8. Eliza Fay of Laramie was 2nd in 27.09.6 with Elisa Wachob of Cody 3rd in 27.18.1

On the boy's side in Friday's classic race, Kelly Walsh's Fisk Johannson was the winner there in 25.41.5. Lander's Diego Labatos was 2nd in 25.59.9 and his teammate Bennett Hutchinson was 3rd in 26.36.2. On Saturday in the freestyle race, Bennett Hutchison was first with a time of 21.56.1, Jack Voos from Laramie took the silver in 22.05.1 with Fisk Johannson 3rd in 22.05.09.

Be sure and check out a few photos from the Saturday freestyle race up on Casper Mountain. Enjoy!