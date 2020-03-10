Casper Athletes Shine at State Indoor Track Meet

Kelly Walsh and Natrona County had some notable performances over the weekend at the State Indoor track meet in Gillette. On the ladies' side, Kelly Walsh's Taylor Rowe had 4th place finish in the 55-meter dash in 7.5 seconds. She also took 5th in the 200-meter dash in 26.62. Rowe was also on the 4x200 meter relay team for the Trojans that placed 3rd. Her teammate, Finley Klinger took 4th in the 3200 meter run with a clocking of 11.44.89. She took 9th in the 1600 in 5.33.99 and 15th in the 800 with a time of 2.31.53. Natrona's Breonna Beckley took 1st in the triple jump with a leap of 37-05.5, 2nd in the long jump at 17-2.5 and placed 4th in the 400-meter dash in 1.01.84. In the team standings, Kelly Walsh took 9th and Natrona 12th.

On the boy's side, Kelly Walsh's Darius Wiggins had a 2nd place finish in the 400 in 51.47 and a 3rd place finish in the 200 in 23.15. Emory Yoosook took the bronze medal in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet 5 inches. He also took 3rd in the 55 meter dash in 6.71 and 4th in the 200 with a time of 23.17. Both Wiggins and Yoosook ran in the Trojans winning 4x200 relay team. Natrona took 2nd in that relay.

Speaking of the Mustangs, Avery Cox took 4th in the long jump going 20 feet, 8 and a half inches. Isaac Palomo had a 5th place finish in the 200 in 23.18 and Mason Henry took 6th in the 800 going 2.03.02. In the boys' team standings, Kelly Walsh was 3rd and Natrona 8th. The outdoor track season will start at the end of the month.