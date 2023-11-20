Up to Six Inches of Snow Expected on Casper Mountain

The snow has already started falling this morning (Monday, November 20th, 2023), but for most of the city, it won't be sticking, at least not in town. Casper Mountain may see a lot more significant amount of snowfall.

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page posted the daily forecast along with photos and a caption that read:

Scattered rain/snow showers develop overnight and into Monday morning across Fremont, Sweetwater, and Natrona Counties. While most will see little to no snow accumulations, parts of Casper Mountain may see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches, with isolated areas of higher amounts. #wywx

Considering we're more than halfway through the month of November, this winter has been extremely mild thus far.

