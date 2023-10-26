Casper Could See the First ‘Real’ Snow of the Season Today

There has already been significant snow on high atop Casper Mountain, but the rest of Casper could see some real snowfall today (Thursday, October 26th, 2023).

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming has released the statewide forecast for the day. For much of the state it is either already snowing or it is expected to by the afternoon.

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page stated:

Much of the area is seeing their first snowfall of the season this morning. Snow chances will continue, decreasing this afternoon and eventually tapering off from west to east through early evening. #wywx

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming also posted this short video showing their snowfall earlier this morning.

Here is a more in depth video of what you can expect.

Dress accordingly. It is going to be chilly today.

