Continual Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Throughout Wyoming the Next Few Days

Wyoming should prepare for more rain and possibly more thunderstorms in the coming next couple of days.

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page shared the following graphic, along with a caption that read:

Cooler and remaining unsettled with more showers and isolated thunderstorms; especially East of the Divide. Windy conditions will develop across northern Wyoming. Local flooding remains possible. Tomorrow will see fewer showers than today but remaining windy.

The high temperature for the day is expected to peak in the mid 60s, but come nightfall, it is expected to drop in down into the low 40s, so plan accordingly.

