Aurora May Be Visible in Wyoming Tonight; Best Times to View

For all Wyomingites that are interested in stargazing, tonight (Monday, September 18th, 2023), there is fairly decent chance you will be able to see an aurora.

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page shared the following details earlier this morning:

As promised, here is the video with details about the possible aurora tonight, including the best time to see it and expected sky cover. As usual, click in the comments for the video. Remember: Space Weather is fickle. For updates, go to our partners at the Space Weather Center. swpc.noaa.gov

In addition to the Facebook post, the official NWSRiverton YouTube shared a short, three minute video which outlines the best time for viewing and also some help tips on how to capture video or photos of the event.

