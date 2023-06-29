Cool Summer Temps & Thunderstorms Continue Today in Wyoming

If you were hoping for warmer, more summer-like temperatures, it is not in the cards for Wyoming just yet.

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page shared the updated forecast for the day (Thursday, June 29th, 2023). Along with a pair of graphics, they stated:

Below-average temperatures continue, with widespread showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few strong storms may produce brief gusts, small hail, and heavy rain. Storms weaken around sunset, with isolated showers lingering overnight. #wywx

There is a silver lining for the weekend though. The rain is slated to let up by Friday, so there is high possibility it will be sunny all weekend. Also, the temperatures are expected to be in the mid-eighties.

