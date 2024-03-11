One More Unseasonable Warm Day Before the Snow Returns to Casper

The entire state of Wyoming has been witnessing uncharacteristically warm temperatures for this time of year. After Tuesday though, this will be coming to an end.

The recorded high for today (Monday, March 11th, 2024), was a whopping 58°! According to Weather Underground, the highest temperature ever for this date was 67°, with the average being about 47.2°.

Like all good things though, these warmer temperatures are set to last. As a matter of fact, after Tuesday, the snow is scheduled to return.

The official "US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming" Facebook page shared a graphic of the expected snowfall throughout the state along with a caption that stated:

One more day of mild weather east of the Continental Divide before a storm system generates light snow and a cold north wind Wednesday. A cold front plunges south through the Bighorn Basin and Johnson County during the morning and midday hours, reaching a Lander to Casper line between 1 and 4 PM. Still much uncertainty as to snowfall amounts. Wednesday evening may see the worst of the snow and wind combination across central Wyoming.

No matter how much we complain, most Wyoming residents (Casper residents specifically), will agree that we most definitely need the moisture.

Now that daylight savings time is upon, more than likely the snow won't stick regardless. Let's just hope we get a lot more rain and snow, before Spring 2024 reaches its end.

