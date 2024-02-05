Jackson Hole Livestream: A Glimpse of Incoming Wyoming Snowfall

Those nice 50° to 60° days are coming to an end and winter conditions are returning this week for much of Wyoming.

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page shared a couple of photos along with a caption that read:

Moderate to heavy snow continues across Jackson Hole Valley and the surrounding mountains this afternoon. An additional 3 to 5 inches are possible in the valley, with higher amounts across the mountains. Expect winter conditions to last through early Tuesday morning. #wywx

The See Jackson Hole livestream channel on YouTube has been showing an up to date footage on the snowfall they've been seeing since Saturday. Check out their town square live feed below.

While Wyoming cities like Casper, Cody and Rock Springs saw snowfall of two inches or lower over the weekend, other areas such as Bedford and Sinks Canyon saw ten inches or more. Grand Targhee Summit actually got a whopping twenty-one and half inches.

For the areas of the Cowboy State that hasn't seen much snow yet, expect that to change. Cheyenne is expected to see snow showers starting on Friday. Casper can expected it slightly earlier, with a 60% chance of snow starting Wednesday evening and a 70% chance by Thursday.

As dry as it has been over the last year though, we welcome all the moisture we can get.

