VIDEO: First Snow Frosts Casper Mountain on Sunday

It was bound to happen.

Get our free mobile app

This year, for the first time in a long time, Casper really got a pretty incredible fall. We got the trees. We got the leaves. We got the colors of the wind.

We got it all.

But it was only a matter of time before the Wyoming Winter reared its ugly head. And that's exactly what happened on Sunday in various parts of central Wyoming, including on top of Casper Mountain.

The skies were dark and gray. The air was wet. The day was cold.

It was a perfect day to curl up with a book and a blanket and that's exactly what we did. First, though, we took a drive up to Casper Mountain to see Natrona County's first snowfall of the year.

And while we're not excited about the changing of the season, there can be no denying that a frosted Casper Mountain is absolutely breathtaking.

We may get a few more fall-esque days before the end of the month, but it's time to accept the fact that Winter is coming.

In fact, it may already be here.

Video from Casper Mountain's first snowfall can be seen below: