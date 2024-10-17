From Fires to Frost: Wyoming Receives Much-Awaited Snowfall [PHOTOS]

Wyomingites have been hoping and praying for cooler temperatures and snow to help with the wildfires. Well, as we knew it was going to happen, the snow is here.

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page recently shared a pair of photos of the snowfall from both Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass from earlier this morning (Thursday, October 17th, 2024), along with a caption that read.

It is officially snowing in Wyoming!!!

👀Here is a view of Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass as of 8:30 AM MDT. Snow will continue across higher elevations through Friday evening, ending Friday night. Across lower elevations, rain showers today will continue tonight, and many areas will see the rain changeover to snow Friday morning.

Limited accumulations (generally less than an inch) will occur across lower elevations, but up to 10 to 14 inches are possible across highest elevations above 10,000ft.

Use caution if traveling across mountain passes today or tomorrow. Go to wyoroad.info for the latest road condition information.

They also shared an updated forecast for next couple of days with a graphic and a caption that read:

A cold front will make its way across the Cowboy State today and Friday bringing rain and mountain snow. Lower elevations may see a rain and snow mix, possibly changing to all snow late Friday. The biggest impact will be the much colder temperatures for Friday and Saturday.

The cooler weather will be sticking around, at least through Sunday, October 20th, 2024, before the daytime temperatures start creeping back up into the lower sixty degree range.

