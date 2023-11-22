Wyoming Can Expect ‘REAL’ Winter Weather for Thanksgiving 2023

Enjoy the last sunny and semi-warm November day, because the real Wyoming winter weather is on the way and just in time for Thanksgiving.

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook shared the Thanksgiving forecast with a couple of detailed graphics and caption that read:

🌤 One more day of warm and dry weather today. 🌨 Tonight, a winter storm begins to move into northern Wyoming. It is expected to bring widespread snow to the area, gusty winds, and much colder temperatures. Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories are out for most of the area for Thursday and Friday. Thanksgiving travel will be impacted.

The 2023 Old Farmer's Almanac already predicted another heinous winter for much of the Cowboy State. For winter 2023, starting late November (so basically now), through mid-to-late January, and early February, expect abnormally cold winter conditions.

