Check Out This Awesome Time Lapse Video of the Recent Wyoming Hail & Thunderstorms

Yesterday (Wednesday, May 17th, 2023), multiple areas of Natrona County got peppered with hail and thunderstorms off and on, from the afternoon through the evening hours.

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page shared an awesome time lapse video with footage and photos from yesterdays storm, along with a message that stated:

A severe thunderstorm hit Natrona County with some large hail yesterday. In this video, we have a time lapse of the storm as it was developing, as seen from our office. It also includes some pictures and videos from you at the end.

They also shared a graphic with the forecast for today which states:

Slightly cooler today, with continued scattered showers and thunderstorms. A warming trend will begin Friday, with drier conditions for most through the weekend.

