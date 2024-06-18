Wyoming Weather Will Be Un-Summer Like for Most of This Week

It has already been a warm start to the summer months, but this week, expect more spring like temperatures, especially in the evenings and early mornings.

It actually snowed in a certain area of the state last night.

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page shared the forecast for remainder of this week with some semi-shocking information about weather conditions in Yellowstone National Park. The post included a photo (which I believe was a joke), and a caption that read:

Ok, a bit of an exaggeration, but there was light accumulating snow across Yellowstone NP overnight. The cold front has cleared the state, with much colder temps in the 40s and 50s today. Light rain with snow flurries mixed in will continue across northern WY through this afternoon. Conditions quickly warm, with highs in the 80s and 90s by Friday and continuing into the weekend.

It should be in the mid to late sixties by this afternoon and although it's supposed to be as low as the thirties and forties overnight, it should be back in the mid seventies by tomorrow afternoon.

Here's to hoping we get a little bit of much needed rain during this spring like temperatures.

