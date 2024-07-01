The much needed moisture that Wyoming has been desperately needing, is returning this week.

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page posted updated weather expectations with a graphic and

Cooler temperatures behind a cold front this morning. Scattered rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms along and behind it for much of the area becoming for focused on the northern half of the viewing area by afternoon and evening.

They also shared this graphic which stated:

Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms to start the week with the best chances today as a cold front pushes through this morning.

As we are now in Wyoming's fire season, the more rain we can get, the better, especially with the Fourth of July festivities happening this week throughout the entire state.

