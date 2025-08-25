There is an awesome and free event taking place at Hogadon Basin Ski Resort, on two different dates in September.

The Great Mountain Mingle will take place on September 7th and 14th.

The Facebook event page for The Great Mountain Mingle states:

OVG Hospitality at the Ford Wyoming Center and Hogadon Lodge would like to invite the community to celebrate the end of summer with the first-ever Great Mountain Mingle, TWO FUN-FILLED Sundays of music, food, drinks, and outdoor activities on Casper Mountain.

The events take place on Sunday, September 7 and Sunday, September 14 from 12:00 pm to 6:30 pm. Guests can enjoy fresh mountain air, family-friendly games, a mix of local entertainment while dining on grilled favorites and sampling beer. Admission is free and open to all.

Entertainment Lineup

September 7th – Wyoming’s one-man band, Chad Lore will take the stage with his high-energy, crowd pleasing music from 12:00 to 3:00 pm. DJ Eclipsan and DJ Bryght Lyght Q will keep the beats going for the rest of the afternoon.

September 14th – We’ll welcome Casper local favorite, acoustic musician Jake Juarez from 12:00 to 3:00 pm. DJ Eclipsan and DJ Bryght Lyght Q will keep the beats going for the rest of the afternoon.

Food & Drinks

Hogadon Lodge will be grilling up burgers, dogs, chicken sandwiches and more along with classic picnic sides. The Lodge bar will be open with full service, and guests can also enjoy a beer tasting. Attendees will have the chance to vote for their favorite, helping decide which beer will be featured year-round at Hogadon Lodge and the Ford Wyoming Center.

Vendors Welcome

Local vendors are invited to participate in The Great Mountain Mingle. There is no fee to join, but vendors must be fully self-contained, providing their own tables, chairs, and equipment. Please note there is no access to electricity or water on-site. Food trucks or food sales will not be permitted, but retail, craft, and informational vendors are encouraged to take part in the community atmosphere. Interested vendors should visit https://www.fordwyomingcenter.com/ or call Kendra at 307.235.8456 for registration details.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the day’s activities, which include cornhole, backyard games, chalk art, and scavenger hunts with prizes like ski passes and gift bags.

Know Before You Go

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all:

Outside coolers and off-site alcohol are strictly prohibited

No camping is allowed on-site

Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome, but owners must clean up after their pets

“The Great Mountain Mingle is about community, connection, and making the most of our mountain setting,” said Jake Crumb, Ford Wyoming Center General Manager. “We’re excited to bring people together for music, games, and good food in one of the most beautiful spots in Casper.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: September 7th & 14th, 2025 | 12:00 pm - 6:30 pm

WHERE: Hogadon Lodge - 2500 Hogadon Road, Casper, WY 82601

COST: Free!

Enjoy some free fun high atop the mountain next month.

