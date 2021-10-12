Casper City Council decided to move forward with the recent rates proposed by the Hogadon Basin Ski Area for night skiing, which will come up for an official vote at their next council meeting on Oct. 19.

Based on a proposal submitted by the Ski Area, the rates would include both passes for the season, night skiing only, as well as tickets, with both being free for people 70 years and older and five and younger.

The new hours on the slopes would run from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and only on two of the runs, with the possibility for some skiing groups to use the slopes other days of the week.

In August the Ski Area installed night lights on their slope in order for people to be able see while skiing at night.

Council member Kyle Gamroth asked about the need for the city to increase the amount it subsidizes the Ski Area, as a donor of the night lights will provide $60,000 to the resort for three years to help offset increased costs.

City manager Carter Napier said that it is possible for the city to have to increase the subsidy, however that would be something they would revisit once the three years are up, and if council does decide to not increase the amount they pay, currently $280,000 a year, the Ski Area might have to close down any consistent night skiing.