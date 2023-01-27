‘WHSAA State Spirit Competition’ at the Ford Wyoming Center Postponed Due to Weather

The Wyoming High School Activities Association State Spirit Competition that was scheduled for today (Friday, January 27th, 2023), has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions.

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page made the announcement which stated:

Today's WHSAA State Spirit Competition is being postponed. Tickets purchased will be honored for the rescheduled date. To request a refund on your tickets please contact the SinclairTix Box Office at 307.577.3030 or email Shelby.Gruber@Oakviewgroup.com.

