‘Simple Mishap’ Leads to Vehicle Driving Through Mills Library

The Bob Goff Memorial Library in Mills recently doubled as a parking garage, when a vehicle ran into the building, crashing through part of the vestibule.

That's according to the Mills Fire Department Chief Wil Gay, who told K2 Radio News that a vehicle did drive into part of the library, but that it was a complete accident.

"I can tell you that a vehicle did, in fact, drive into the library in Mills," he stated. "All indications are it was a simple mishap. The driver was not injured and the building was not occupied at the time of the crash."

Gay continued, stating that "The initial assessment of the building is some broken window fronts, but it was not clear if there was any actual structural damage. The area that the car breached was an enclosed vestibule."

Gay noted that only the front of the car breached the wall.

Currently, the window has been sealed shut by some plywood.

It is not believed that drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident.