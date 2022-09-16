PHOTOS: Thick Fog Causes at Least One Accident

A thick fog settled over Natrona County this morning that made road visibility especially poor.

There was at least one accident where a hay trailer overturned near the Hat Six Exit around 7:30 a.m. The wreck did not appear to cause much of a delay.

This story will be updated if/when more information about the accident becomes available.

What causes a fog?

According to the Weather Guys, a fog is just a cloud on the ground. It happens in one of two ways:

The air is the same temperature as the dew point, which creates "fog droplets," and condensation occurs on the tiny particles floating in the air. Water evaporating from the surface into the air causes condensation to occur.

Usually a fog appears early in the morning before the sun comes up. The daylight causes the ground to warm up and causes the fog droplets to evaporate.

"As the nights are getting longer in autumn, we often have clear and cloudless skies at night. The conditions help the ground, and the air near the ground, to rapidly cool during evening are clear and cloudless skies and long nights. These are the type of conditions we often have in autumn. As the air cools during the longer night the relative humidity increases, which can result in to fog formation. Windy mornings are fog free as strong winds mix the air near the ground with the drier, warmer air above."

Creepy Fog Looms Over Casper