Wyoming Heroes Fund Golf Tournament Happening in Casper This September
Canva
Attention all golf enthusiast. No matter your skill level, whether you're a novice or a pro, this is your chance to support first responder, both locally and statewide.
The annual Wyoming Heroes Fund Golf Tournament is taking place at the Paradise Valley Country Club on Friday, September 1st, 2023, with the check in beginning promptly at noon.
This year’s format is a four-person scramble with a 1:00 pm shotgun start. Entry fee is $110.00 per player with golf, golf cart, prizes, range balls, barbecue lunch and dinner provided.
The Wyoming Heroes Fund is used exclusively to support first responders in Wyoming.
For sponsorship opportunities or to sign up to golf, contact:
- Tiffany Elhart
- 307-262-8636
- telhart@casperwy.gov
This is your chance to have a fun day playing golf and supporting those that look out for our safety everyday of every week of every year.