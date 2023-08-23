Wyoming Heroes Fund Golf Tournament Happening in Casper This September

Attention all golf enthusiast. No matter your skill level, whether you're a novice or a pro, this is your chance to support first responder, both locally and statewide.

The annual Wyoming Heroes Fund Golf Tournament is taking place at the Paradise Valley Country Club on Friday, September 1st, 2023, with the check in beginning promptly at noon.

This year’s format is a four-person scramble with a 1:00 pm shotgun start. Entry fee is $110.00 per player with golf, golf cart, prizes, range balls, barbecue lunch and dinner provided.

The Wyoming Heroes Fund is used exclusively to support first responders in Wyoming.

Get our free mobile app

For sponsorship opportunities or to sign up to golf, contact:

Tiffany Elhart

307-262-8636

telhart@casperwy.gov

This is your chance to have a fun day playing golf and supporting those that look out for our safety everyday of every week of every year.

20 Overpriced Items That Wyomingites Love, Yet Still Pay For