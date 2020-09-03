Lt. Dan Reminds Residents About ‘Wyoming Heroes Fund Golf Tournament’

There is an awesome event taking place Friday, September 4th, 2020, with the proceeds benefiting our local Natrona County first responders. The Wyoming Heroes Fund Golf Tournament will take place at the Paradise Valley Country Club golf course at 1:00 pm tomorrow.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page shared a video of Lt. Dan Dundas giving the breakdown of the event, along with a caption that read:

If you’re looking for a way to support your local Natrona County first responders... WATCH THIS VIDEO! Sign up to play golf or sponsor a hole for tomorrow’s golf tournament to support the Heroes Fund!!

Call 307-262-8636 to sign up or sponsor. The tournament is TOMORROW!!

*Click here if you're having trouble loading the video.*

As always, Lieutenant Dan offers up his unique brand of comedy by stating:

You can come out and watch CPD's finest beat up on the firefighters all day long.

Although I'm not much of a golfer, I personally think it's worth a donation just to see that live and in living color.