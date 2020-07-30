Wyoming Heroes Fund Golf Tournament Scheduled For September 4th

Casper's first repsonders have often been unsung heroes, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's why Wyoming FOP Lodge 6 is hosting an event to raise money and show their support for these hard workers.

The Wyoming Heroes Fund is holding a golf tournament to help support Wyoming first responders. The event will take place on Friday, September 4th, 2020, at 1:00 pm for a shotgun start. The format is a four person scramble. The entry fee is $100 per golfer, which includes golf, golf cart, prizes, range balls and a BBQ. There will be plenty of gifts and prizes to give away at the event.

For more information, click here to visit the official Facebook event page.

