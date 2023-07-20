‘Jurassic Quest’ Returns to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center This August

If your looking for family-friendly fun that is also educational, Jurassic Quest is return to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center this summer.

This dino-themed event will take place on Friday, August 11th, 2023 and goes through Sunday, August 13th, 2023.

The official Jurassic Quest Facebook page shared the event details with an awesome video and detailed description which states:

Jurassic Quest is ROARING into Casper, WY from August 11 to 13th, 2023!

DON’T MISS:

* LIFE-SIZE, SKY-SCRAPING DINOSAURS

* ONE-OF-A-KIND WALKING DINOSAUR RIDES

* LIFE-SIZE T.REX SKULL

* INCREDIBLE FOSSILS, including REAL T.rex teeth and Triceratops horn

Come join us from August 11 - 13th at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY!

CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO FIND TICKET PRICES AND PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE:

https://jurassicquest.shop/casper-wy

Purchasing tickets online before the event guarantees entry in case of sell out

We are Jurassic Quest, the largest & most realistic traveling dinosaur experience in North America!

Jurassic Quest is the ONLY place where your family can experience:

* The largest and most realistic Dinosaur Exhibit on tour, featuring true-to-detail (and size!) dinosaurs, including a 60 foot long, sky-scraping Spinosaurus, our 80 foot long Apatosaurus, and our gigantic LIFESIZE T.rex.

* Our one-of-a-kind interactive Baby Dinosaur Show and Raptor Training Experience

* Opportunities to meet and greet loveable baby Dinosaurs like Tyson the T.rex, Cammie the Camarasaurus, and Trixie the Triceratops - plus their Dino Trainers

* Walking Dinosaur rides & Stationary Dinosaur rides, including some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America!

* Dino Bounce Houses & Bungee Pull

* Ready, Set, Quest! Take on The Quest at Jurassic Quest, an interactive challenge that leads adventurers through 10 clues within the experience! Finish all the activities & earn a reward!

* Fossil digs, Jurassic Jeeps, Crafts & Coloring Station, Fossil Experience, “Tricera-tots” (a soft play space for our littlest dino lovers), and MORE!

CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE JURASSIC QUEST EXPERIENCE & WHAT OUR FANS HAVE TO SAY ABOUT US:

https://www.jurassicquest.com/about-us

TIPS:

1. Strollers and wagons are welcome.

2. Be sure to bring your camera . There will be a TON of great moments to capture!

3. Bring socks for the kids! Socks are required for the inflatables.

4. Jurassic Quest is a go-at-your-own-pace, self-guided experience. The average length of stay to enjoy all Jurassic Quest has to offer is 1 to 2 hours.

5. Have a dinosaur question before your Quest, after, or even DURING? We've got #facts. Park Ranger Marty has the DINO 411! Just text your question to 844-DINO-411 or 844-346-6411.

Tickets range from $20.00 to $38.00 and can be purchased online or at the Ford Wyoming Center box office.

Children of all ages (and even the adults), that are fans of dinosaurs, this is the event for you and the entire family.

