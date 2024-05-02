Natrona County Arrest Log (5/1/24 – 5/2/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Derrick Brock, 52 - Serve Jail Time

Michael Shirts, 37 - Failure to Comply

Maria Wilton, 36 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Courtney Waggener, 27 - Courtesy Hold

Dustin Lawson, 27 - Public Intoxication

Richard Woertman, 49 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked

Alexis Seeger, 26 - Public Intoxication

Charlyn Garcia, 23 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

