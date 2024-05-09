Natrona County Arrest Log (5/8/24 – 5/9/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Dusty Harris, 42 - Contract Hold
- Daniel Galindre, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Alexis McCafferty, 24 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Jamie Chapman, 37 - Failure to Comply
- James Hirsch, 49 - Courtesy Hold
- Justin Coatney, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Daniel Harris, 55 - Public Intoxication
- Edsgar Jurado, 28 - Courtesy Hold
- Charles Frye, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder & Crystal
- Tyrell Youngbear, 22 - Courtesy Hold
- Gabrielle Swanson, 25 - Serve Jail Time
- Samuel Pelayo-Rodriguez, 36 - Immigration Hold
- Brady Smith, 20 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Justin Pedersen, 26 - Failure to Comply
- Pedro Treto, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Steven Wilson, 64 - Courtesy Hold
- Duane Gumfory, 50 - Serve Jail Time
- Corey Reece, 54 - Courtesy Hold
- Brian Sunrhodes, 39 - Public Intoxication
- Taylor Swingholm, 29 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
- Marcel Brown, 34 - Hold for Casper Reentry Center
- Zakary Gunn, 26 - Failure to Appear
- Kristofer Schultz, 49 - Public Intoxication
- Matthew Mitchell, 30 - DUI, Open Container, Interfere With Peace Officer, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense
