Natrona County Arrest Log (5/8/24 – 5/9/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dusty Harris, 42 - Contract Hold

Daniel Galindre, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Alexis McCafferty, 24 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Jamie Chapman, 37 - Failure to Comply

James Hirsch, 49 - Courtesy Hold

Justin Coatney, 38 - Public Intoxication

Daniel Harris, 55 - Public Intoxication

Edsgar Jurado, 28 - Courtesy Hold

Charles Frye, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder & Crystal

Tyrell Youngbear, 22 - Courtesy Hold

Gabrielle Swanson, 25 - Serve Jail Time

Samuel Pelayo-Rodriguez, 36 - Immigration Hold

Brady Smith, 20 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Justin Pedersen, 26 - Failure to Comply

Pedro Treto, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Steven Wilson, 64 - Courtesy Hold

Duane Gumfory, 50 - Serve Jail Time

Corey Reece, 54 - Courtesy Hold

Brian Sunrhodes, 39 - Public Intoxication

Taylor Swingholm, 29 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Marcel Brown, 34 - Hold for Casper Reentry Center

Zakary Gunn, 26 - Failure to Appear

Kristofer Schultz, 49 - Public Intoxication

Matthew Mitchell, 30 - DUI, Open Container, Interfere With Peace Officer, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense

Casper's Most Wanted - May 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department