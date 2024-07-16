Natrona County Arrest Log (7/15/24 – 7/16/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Ashly Vasquez, 35 - Serve Jail Time

Abigaile Anderson, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Gerald Finch, 55 - Failure to Comply

Nicole Potter, 36 - Serve Jail Time

Randy Mabbitt, 62 - Loitering

Camille Moore, 36 - Hold for Casper Muni Court

Shielyn Perea, 40 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, District Court Bench Warrant

Jason Jackson, 30 - Assault, Property Damage: Injuring / Defacing / Destroy, Disturbing the Peace

Matthew Gerhard, 46 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Brekken Stevens, 18 - Liquor Law - Minor Possesses Alcohol

Anthony Santistevan, 28 - County Warrant

Casper's Most Wanted - July 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department