Natrona County Arrest Log (7/15/24 – 7/16/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Ashly Vasquez, 35 - Serve Jail Time
- Abigaile Anderson, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Gerald Finch, 55 - Failure to Comply
- Nicole Potter, 36 - Serve Jail Time
- Randy Mabbitt, 62 - Loitering
- Camille Moore, 36 - Hold for Casper Muni Court
- Shielyn Perea, 40 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, District Court Bench Warrant
- Jason Jackson, 30 - Assault, Property Damage: Injuring / Defacing / Destroy, Disturbing the Peace
- Matthew Gerhard, 46 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Brekken Stevens, 18 - Liquor Law - Minor Possesses Alcohol
- Anthony Santistevan, 28 - County Warrant
