Natrona County Arrest Log (7/11/24 – 7/15/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jessica Rockel, 44 - Camping Restricted: In the City
- Josiah Wales, 31 - Camping Restricted: In the City
- Nicholas Brown, 32 - Camping Restricted: In the City
- Kelsen Grimes, 31 - Courtesy Hold
- Timothy Ritter, 45 - Courtesy Hold
- Michael Tifft, 41 - Courtesy Hold
- Tineo Kennedy, 29 - Courtesy Hold
- Jacob Anderson, 30 - Public Intoxication
- Daniel Harris, 55 - Public Intoxication
- Kayla Walker, 29 - Courtesy Hold
- Tara Garcia, 44 - Courtesy Hold
- Michael Wentz, 43 - Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Barry French, 54 - Serving Weekends
- Michael Crow, 39 - Public Intoxication
- Paul Miller, 34 - Failure to Comply
- Jessica Harper, 42 - Serve Jail Time
- Sean Diekemper, 56 - Walk Where No Sidewalks, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Steve Knox, 54 - Petit Larceny (up to $20.00), Public Intoxication
- Francisco Sosa, 29 - Failure to Comply
- Kendall Owen, 35 - Public Intoxication
- Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication
- Tekker Horrocks, 19 - DUI: Alcohol, Under 21: Possession of Alcohol
- Chance Littleben, 22 - Public Intoxication
- Clayton Kirkland, 22 - DUI: Alcohol
- Malika Brown, 32 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Karlena Bertagnole, 24 - County Warrant
- Zachary Custard, 30 - Failure to Appear, Marijuana - Possession
- German Treto Hernandez, 57 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Criminal Trespass
- Anacin Belving, 34 - Failure to Appear
- Beau King, 34 - Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant
- Michael Seivewright, 60 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Comply
- James Weegner, 24 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Blake Creekmore, 30 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Israel Cortes-Vasquez, 21 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Interfere With Emergency Calls
- Lovera Walker, 51 - District Court Bench Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Robert Buckallew, 45 - Failure to Comply
- Jolene Addison, 49 - Public Intoxication
- Nathan Biberston, 37 - Failure to Comply
- Douglas Bever, 51 - DWUI
- Damian Gaylord, 50 - Failure to Appear
- Rita Lopez, 37 - Public Intoxication
- Jeremy Lambson, 35 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked
