Natrona County Arrest Log (7/11/24 – 7/15/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jessica Rockel, 44 - Camping Restricted: In the City

Josiah Wales, 31 - Camping Restricted: In the City

Nicholas Brown, 32 - Camping Restricted: In the City

Kelsen Grimes, 31 - Courtesy Hold

Timothy Ritter, 45 - Courtesy Hold

Michael Tifft, 41 - Courtesy Hold

Tineo Kennedy, 29 - Courtesy Hold

Jacob Anderson, 30 - Public Intoxication

Daniel Harris, 55 - Public Intoxication

Kayla Walker, 29 - Courtesy Hold

Tara Garcia, 44 - Courtesy Hold

Michael Wentz, 43 - Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Barry French, 54 - Serving Weekends

Michael Crow, 39 - Public Intoxication

Paul Miller, 34 - Failure to Comply

Jessica Harper, 42 - Serve Jail Time

Sean Diekemper, 56 - Walk Where No Sidewalks, Interfere With Peace Officer

Steve Knox, 54 - Petit Larceny (up to $20.00), Public Intoxication

Francisco Sosa, 29 - Failure to Comply

Kendall Owen, 35 - Public Intoxication

Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication

Tekker Horrocks, 19 - DUI: Alcohol, Under 21: Possession of Alcohol

Chance Littleben, 22 - Public Intoxication

Clayton Kirkland, 22 - DUI: Alcohol

Malika Brown, 32 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Karlena Bertagnole, 24 - County Warrant

Zachary Custard, 30 - Failure to Appear, Marijuana - Possession

German Treto Hernandez, 57 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Criminal Trespass

Anacin Belving, 34 - Failure to Appear

Beau King, 34 - Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant

Michael Seivewright, 60 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Comply

James Weegner, 24 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Blake Creekmore, 30 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Israel Cortes-Vasquez, 21 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Interfere With Emergency Calls

Lovera Walker, 51 - District Court Bench Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Robert Buckallew, 45 - Failure to Comply

Jolene Addison, 49 - Public Intoxication

Nathan Biberston, 37 - Failure to Comply

Douglas Bever, 51 - DWUI

Damian Gaylord, 50 - Failure to Appear

Rita Lopez, 37 - Public Intoxication

Jeremy Lambson, 35 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked

Casper Police Department Block Party 2024 Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department