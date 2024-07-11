Natrona County Arrest Log (7/10/24 – 7/11/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Trespassing

Jennah Gerstner, 26 - Criminal Warrant

Melanie Sorensen, 53 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole

Bonnie Corkle, 66 - Serve Jail Time

Rita Lopez, 37 - Public Intoxication

Anthony Lopez, 38 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Dillion Leonard, 38 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked

Brekken Stevens, 18 - Under 21: Possess Alcohol, Criminal Trespass

Jarett Daivd, 30 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest: Interfere With Police, Failure to Appear

