Natrona County Arrest Log (7/17/24 – 7/18/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kris Haeusler, 47 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, No Registration & Improper Display, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Richard Winter, 56 - Serve Jail Time

Cecilia Warren, 32 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted: In the City, Resisting Arrest

Gregory Gage, 31 - Courtesy Hold

Katrina Pergande, 25 - Criminal Warrant

Amber Salinas, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Dennis Diemel, 68 - Failure to Comply

Jessica Carline, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Shayne Armajo, 38 - Public Intoxication

Andrea Scribner, 41 - Failure to Appear

Guy Lucero, 61 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing, Urinating or Defecating in Public

Adrianna Aragon, 19 - Liquor Law - Minor Possesses Alcohol

