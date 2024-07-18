Natrona County Arrest Log (7/17/24 – 7/18/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kris Haeusler, 47 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, No Registration & Improper Display, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Richard Winter, 56 - Serve Jail Time
- Cecilia Warren, 32 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted: In the City, Resisting Arrest
- Gregory Gage, 31 - Courtesy Hold
- Katrina Pergande, 25 - Criminal Warrant
- Amber Salinas, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Dennis Diemel, 68 - Failure to Comply
- Jessica Carline, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Shayne Armajo, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Andrea Scribner, 41 - Failure to Appear
- Guy Lucero, 61 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing, Urinating or Defecating in Public
- Adrianna Aragon, 19 - Liquor Law - Minor Possesses Alcohol
