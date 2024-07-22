Natrona County Arrest Log (7/18/24 – 7/22/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Weston Mason, 32 - Failure to Comply, Open Container, Exceed 20 mph is School Zone, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked
- Christopher Webber, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Ravaugh Hobbs, 28 - Courtesy Hold
- Raul Benavides, 29 - Courtesy Hold
- Mari Ghenea, 19 - Courtesy Hold
- Aldo Aguilar-Tenoreo, 40 - Immigration Hold
- Shalene Smith, 32 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Using Electronic Handheld Device to Read, Follow to Closely
- Taylor Kraft, 30 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked
- Casey Hudgens, 42 - Failure to Appear
- Randall Wehr, 39 - Failure to Comply
- Joseph Friday, 24 - Public Intoxication, Property Damage
- Wiley Lutkins, 38 - Criminal Trespass, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Sandra Atkinson, 57 - Public Intoxication
- Christopher Krack, 40 - County Warrant
- Ty Patterson, 31 - Failure to Appear
- Isaac Lee, 26 - DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Justin Coatney, 38 - EXPC ORD Disturbance, Urinating or Defecating in Public
- Cody Bowles, 21 - Failure to Appear, DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Cherica Apodaca, 44 - Failure to Comply
- Jonathan Wisdom, 33 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Gary Dean, 57 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Eddie Hill, 50 - Public Intoxication
- Thomas Knapp, 43 - County Warrant
- Tyler Manning, 28 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Gregory Brown, 39 - Public Intoxication
- Michael Brockmeier, 40 - Public Intoxication
- Kassidy O'Neal, 36 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Tyler Schneible, 30 - DUI, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended, Property Destruction: $1000 or More, Reckless Driving, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Shane Sternberg, 41 - Property Destruction: $1000 or More, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III
- Rita Lopez, 37 - Assault & Battery, Public Intoxication
- Marlanda Miller, 38 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Open Container, Interfere With Peace Officer
- James Hitt, 67 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Edwin Mares, 46 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Open Container, Public Intoxication, Registration Motor Vehicle: No Current, Neglect: Animal in Vehicle When Temp Above 70
- Daniel Harris, 55 - Public Intoxication
- Deja Sunrhodes, 24 - Failure to Comply
- Clinton Low, 45 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Jeffery Prior, 58 - DUI, Vehicle Superintendents Speed Zone
- Richard Smith, 65 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- James Severson, 50 - Failure to Appear
- Antonio Johnson, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Devin Clark, 39 - Failure to Appear
