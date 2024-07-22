Natrona County Arrest Log (7/18/24 – 7/22/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Weston Mason, 32 - Failure to Comply, Open Container, Exceed 20 mph is School Zone, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked

Christopher Webber, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant

Ravaugh Hobbs, 28 - Courtesy Hold

Raul Benavides, 29 - Courtesy Hold

Mari Ghenea, 19 - Courtesy Hold

Aldo Aguilar-Tenoreo, 40 - Immigration Hold

Shalene Smith, 32 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Using Electronic Handheld Device to Read, Follow to Closely

Taylor Kraft, 30 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked

Casey Hudgens, 42 - Failure to Appear

Randall Wehr, 39 - Failure to Comply

Joseph Friday, 24 - Public Intoxication, Property Damage

Wiley Lutkins, 38 - Criminal Trespass, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Sandra Atkinson, 57 - Public Intoxication

Christopher Krack, 40 - County Warrant

Ty Patterson, 31 - Failure to Appear

Isaac Lee, 26 - DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer

Justin Coatney, 38 - EXPC ORD Disturbance, Urinating or Defecating in Public

Cody Bowles, 21 - Failure to Appear, DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Cherica Apodaca, 44 - Failure to Comply

Jonathan Wisdom, 33 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Gary Dean, 57 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Eddie Hill, 50 - Public Intoxication

Thomas Knapp, 43 - County Warrant

Tyler Manning, 28 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Gregory Brown, 39 - Public Intoxication

Michael Brockmeier, 40 - Public Intoxication

Kassidy O'Neal, 36 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Tyler Schneible, 30 - DUI, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended, Property Destruction: $1000 or More, Reckless Driving, Interfere With Peace Officer

Shane Sternberg, 41 - Property Destruction: $1000 or More, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III

Rita Lopez, 37 - Assault & Battery, Public Intoxication

Marlanda Miller, 38 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Open Container, Interfere With Peace Officer

James Hitt, 67 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Edwin Mares, 46 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Open Container, Public Intoxication, Registration Motor Vehicle: No Current, Neglect: Animal in Vehicle When Temp Above 70

Daniel Harris, 55 - Public Intoxication

Deja Sunrhodes, 24 - Failure to Comply

Clinton Low, 45 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Jeffery Prior, 58 - DUI, Vehicle Superintendents Speed Zone

Richard Smith, 65 - Hold for Probation and Parole

James Severson, 50 - Failure to Appear

Antonio Johnson, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Devin Clark, 39 - Failure to Appear

